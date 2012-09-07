FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
September 7, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index ends up 1.95 percent, while the
50-share NSE index closes up 1.98 percent, tracking
strong global markets after the European Central Bank's
commitment to bond-buying plan revived appetite for risk. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 4
basis points to 8.20 percent after federal oil minister says
that the government has no immediate plans to raise domestic
fuel prices. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The Indian rupee gained to 55.3550/3650 versus its previous
close of 55.65/66, as local stocks add to gains after initially
being buoyed by the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan.
 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate closes up 3 bps to 7.77 percent, while the
benchmark five-year swap rate also ends up 6 bps at 7.21
percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate closed at 7.50/7.55 percent versus
7.95/8.00 percent at previous day's close on reserves reporting
day.   
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

