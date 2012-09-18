FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710GMT
September 18, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    Indian shares give up early gains to trade lower on
profit-booking after nine consecutive sessions of gains. The
benchmark BSE index is down 0.16 percent while the
50-share NSE index is 0.15 percent lower. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield down 2 bps versus its previous
close of 8.18 percent on hopes of more fiscal reforms and ahead
of the fiscal second-half borrowing later in September. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee now higher at
53.97/98 versus its previous close of 54.01/02 per dollar. The
rupee recovered on selling by foreign funds after it fell in
early session on rumoured dollar demand from a large fund house.
 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.71
percent versus its previous close.
    The 5-year OIS at 7.18 percent compared to
its previous close of 7.21 percent.
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged
from Monday's close. 
         
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

