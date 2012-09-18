FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
September 18, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    Indian shares give up early gains to end lower on
profit-booking after nine consecutive sessions of gains. The
benchmark BSE index down 0.25 percent while the
50-share NSE index is 0.18 percent lower. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.17 percent versus
its previous close of 8.18 percent on hopes of more fiscal
reforms. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee flat at 54.01/02
per dollar, in choppy trade, after two sessions of gains, with
analysts remaining bullish on the prospects of the local unit on
the back of the government's new reforms push. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year OIS rate 2 bp lower at 7.70
percent versus its previous close.
    The 5-year OIS at 7.17 percent compared to
its previous close of 7.21 percent.
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, little
changed from 8.00/8.05 percent at Monday's close. 
         
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

