SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0450 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index fell 0.7 percent while the 50-share NSE index was down 0.74 percent on concerns that reforms will be rolled back, coupled with political instability. Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal state, announced on Tuesday that she was pulling her party out of the coalition after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stood firm on a range of economic reforms, including the opening of India's retail sector to global supermarket chains. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point (bp) to 8.16 percent as a slump in oil prices and the central bank's liquidity assurance offset concerns about political instability. RUPEE -------------- The rupee fell to 54.27/28 per dollar against 54.01/02 at Tuesday's close. The rupee fell to its lowest in nearly a week in early trade on concerns about political instability. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.69 percent versus its previous close. The 5-year OIS at 7.13 percent compared with its previous close of 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, little changed from 8.00/8.10 percent at Tuesday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)