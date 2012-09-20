FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0730 GMT
September 20, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0730 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index fell 0.6 percent while the 50-share NSE index
was down 0.66 percent on concerns that reforms will be rolled
back, coupled with political instability.
    Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal state,
announced on Tuesday that she was pulling her party out of the
coalition after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stood firm on a
range of economic reforms, including the opening of India's
retail sector to global supermarket chains. 
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2
basis points to 8.15 percent as a slump in oil prices and the
central bank's liquidity assurance offset concerns about
political instability. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee fell to 54.32/33 per dollar against
54.01/02 at Tuesday's close. The rupee fell to its lowest in
nearly a week in early trade on concerns about political
instability. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year OIS rate 1 basis point lower at
7.69 percent against its previous close.
    The 5-year OIS at 7.14 percent compared with
its previous close of 7.17 percent.
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, little
changed from 8.00/8.10 percent at Tuesday's close. 
         
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

