SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
September 20, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on
Thursday as concerns that political instability would threaten
reforms hit retailers and lenders after a key coalition partner
of the ruling government withdrew its support.
    The benchmark BSE index fell 0.79 percent to
18,349.25 points, while the 50-share NSE index declined
0.82 percent to 5,554.25 points. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1
basis point to 8.16 percent, helped by a fall in oil prices and
as the central bank's liquidity assurance offset concerns about
political instability. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee fell to 54.385/395 per dollar against
54.01/02 at Tuesday's close, on concerns about the future of
reforms after a key government ally withdrew support. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.70
percent, while the 5-year OIS ended 2 basis
points lower at 7.15 percent.
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate closed at 8.05/8.10 percent,
little changed from 8.00/8.10 percent at Tuesday's close, with
repo bids rising to their highest in two-and-half months, as
strain on liquidity continued due to advance tax outflows.
 
         
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

