SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Thursday as concerns that political instability would threaten reforms hit retailers and lenders after a key coalition partner of the ruling government withdrew its support. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.79 percent to 18,349.25 points, while the 50-share NSE index declined 0.82 percent to 5,554.25 points. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 8.16 percent, helped by a fall in oil prices and as the central bank's liquidity assurance offset concerns about political instability. RUPEE -------------- The rupee fell to 54.385/395 per dollar against 54.01/02 at Tuesday's close, on concerns about the future of reforms after a key government ally withdrew support. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.70 percent, while the 5-year OIS ended 2 basis points lower at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate closed at 8.05/8.10 percent, little changed from 8.00/8.10 percent at Tuesday's close, with repo bids rising to their highest in two-and-half months, as strain on liquidity continued due to advance tax outflows. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)