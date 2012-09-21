FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main index rose 1.36 percent, while the
50-share NSE index was up 1.44 percent in early trading.
India formally opened its supermarket sector to foreign chains
and eased foreign investment rules in airlines and broadcasters
on Thursday.   
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 
remained unchanged at 8.16 percent. Bond dealers waiting to see
demand at the 150 billion rupees sale, the second last auction
in the first half borrowing calendar. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee rose to 54.02/54.03 per dollar against
54.385/395 at Thursday's close. Rupee to react to political
developments, with gains likely if government does not roll back
reform measures. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point (bp) at
7.71 percent, while the 5-year OIS also up 1 bp
at 7.16 percent.
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, unchanged
from 8.05/8.10 percent at Thursday's close. 
         
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.