SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main index rose 1.36 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was up 1.44 percent in early trading. India formally opened its supermarket sector to foreign chains and eased foreign investment rules in airlines and broadcasters on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield remained unchanged at 8.16 percent. Bond dealers waiting to see demand at the 150 billion rupees sale, the second last auction in the first half borrowing calendar. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rose to 54.02/54.03 per dollar against 54.385/395 at Thursday's close. Rupee to react to political developments, with gains likely if government does not roll back reform measures. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.71 percent, while the 5-year OIS also up 1 bp at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, unchanged from 8.05/8.10 percent at Thursday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)