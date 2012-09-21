FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0842GMT
#Financials
September 21, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0842GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main index was up 2.1 percent, while the
50-share NSE index was 2.3 percent higher, after a key
party said it will continue to provide outside support to the
government, which will help it carry out more reforms. Both the
indexes rose to their highest levels in over a year. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was up
1 basis point at 8.17 percent after the auction cutoffs. Bond
dealers are awaiting the second half borrowing calendar, likely
to be announced next week. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee rose to an over four-month high, gaining
to as much as 53.44 per dollar against 54.385/395 at Thursday's
close. A cut in withholding tax on overseas borrowing has raised
hopes of more foreign fund inflows. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year OIS rate was down 1 bp at 7.69
percent, while the 5-year OIS was 2 bps lower at
7.13 percent.
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate was at 7.95/8.00 percent,
marginally lower from 8.05/8.10 percent at Thursday's close on
reserves reporting day. 
         
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
