SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
September 21, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main index was up 2.2 percent, while the
50-share NSE index rose 2.5 percent, both at their
highest levels since July 2011, after the government announced
new measures on overseas borrowing, bolstering confidence it
would continue undertaking reforms. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was
flat at 8.16 percent with a selling bias in the safe haven after
finance minister P.Chidambaram announced measures on overseas
borrowing. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The Indian rupee rose to its highest level in over four
months on Friday after the government cut a tax on overseas
borrowing by local companies, giving them access to cheaper
funds.
    The rupee ended at 53.45/46 to the dollar from its
Thursday close of 54.385/395. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year OIS flat at 7.70 percent, while
the 5-year OIS unchanged at 7.15 percent.
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate was at 7.95/8.00 percent,
marginally lower from 8.05/8.10 percent at Thursday's close on
reserves reporting day. 
         
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
