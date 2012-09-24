FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0433 GMT
September 24, 2012 / 4:45 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0433 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main index fell 0.13 percent, while the
50-share NSE index was down 0.11 percent, led by fall in
defensive shares, a day after hitting the highest levels since
July 2011. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges
down 1 basis point (bp) to 8.15 percent. Investors continue to
build longs on expectations of interest rate cuts from the
central bank after the government goes on a reform drive. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR falls sharply in choppy opening trades with
pair at 53.11/12 after rising to 53.52 initially, 53.45/46 last 
close 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year OIS down 2 bps at 7.68 percent,
while the 5-year OIS is down 1 bps at 7.14
percent.
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate was at 8.05/8.10 percent, higher
from previous close of 7.95/8.00 percent 
         
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

