FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0746 GMT
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
September 24, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0746 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main index and the 50-share NSE index
 were flat; leading the loss were defensive shares such
as Hindustan Uniliver, which fell 3 percent, while the
broader index's losses were caped by gains in bank shares such
as State bank of India, which gained 1.6 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges
down 1 basis point (bp) to 8.15 percent as investors hope the
Central bank would cut interest rate following the government's
reform drive. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR off lows, with the pair at 53.27/28
compared with its previous close of 53.45/46 after dipping to
53.0450, its lowest since May 10. Oil-related dollar buying,
which normally sees a spurt towards the end of the month, helps
stabilise the pair. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 3 bps
to 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate falls 2
bps to 7.68 percent. Investors are hopeful that the central bank
will be prompted to lower rates following recent reforms by the
government.
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate was at 8.05/8.10 percent, higher
from previous close of 7.95/8.00 percent 
         
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.