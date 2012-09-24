SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index closes down 0.42 percent at 18,673.34 points while the 50-share NSE index ends down 0.38 percent at 5669.60 points, as profit-booking hit recent out-performers such as Reliance Industries, while investors continued to shift out of defensive stocks such as ITC. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends steady at 8.16 percent after trading in a narrow range and hitting a one-and-a-half-month low of 8.15 percent as investors grow hopeful the central bank will cut interest rates following the government's reform drive. RUPEE -------------- Rupee ends at 53.47/48 compared with its previous close of 53.45/46 after dipping to 53.0450 early, its lowest since May 10. Oil-related dollar buying, which normally sees a spurt towards the end of the month, weighed on the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ends down 3 bps at 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.68 percent. Investors are hopeful that the central bank will be prompted to lower rates following recent reforms by the government. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate closes at 8.05/8.10 percent, above its Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent as demand for funds rises at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)