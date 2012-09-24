FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
September 24, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main share index closes down 0.42 percent at
18,673.34 points while the 50-share NSE index ends down 0.38
percent at 5669.60 points, as profit-booking hit recent
out-performers such as Reliance Industries, while investors
continued to shift out of defensive stocks such as ITC. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends
steady at 8.16 percent after trading in a narrow range and
hitting a one-and-a-half-month low of 8.15 percent as investors
grow hopeful the central bank will cut interest rates following
the government's reform drive. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    Rupee ends at 53.47/48 compared with its previous close of
53.45/46 after dipping to 53.0450 early, its lowest since May
10. Oil-related dollar buying, which normally sees a spurt
towards the end of the month, weighed on the rupee. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ends down 3 bps at 7.12
percent, while the 1-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.68 percent.
Investors are hopeful that the central bank will be prompted to
lower rates following recent reforms by the government.
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate closes at 8.05/8.10 percent, above
its Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent as demand for funds
rises at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.