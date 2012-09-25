FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0423 GMT
September 25, 2012

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main share index up 0.25 percent at 18,719.09 points
while the 50-share NSE index 0.19 percent higher at 5680.80
points, after the government approved a bailout plan for
cash-strapped utilities. Indian lenders with higher exposure to
the debt sector also advanced. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.14 percent on hopes the government will press ahead with more
reforms which may facilitate a rate cut by the RBI. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR at 53.53/54 versus its previous close of 53.47/48
boosted by oil-related dollar demand, but sentiment for the INR
remains bullish on reform hopes, dealers said. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.12 percent,
while the 1-year rate also unchanged at 7.68 percent. Investors,
however, remain hopeful the central bank will be prompted to
lower rates and say OIS rates could drop further during the
week.
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, versus its
previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent, as demand for funds rises
at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

