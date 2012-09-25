FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT
September 25, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    India's main share index up 0.17 percent at 18,704.04
points, while the 50-share NSE index 0.09 percent higher at
5,674.10 points, after the government approved a bailout plan
for cash-strapped utilities. Indian lenders with higher exposure
to the debt sector also advanced. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
8.15 percent on hopes the government will stick to its fiscal
second-half borrowing to be announced later this week. Any
overshoot is likely to be announced later, dealers said. 
 
    RUPEE   
    USD/INR at 53.45/46 versus its previous close of 53.47/48,
off its day's high of 53.63 as dollar demand subsided post the
dollar outflow on account of Cairn Energy's stake sale in India
unit, dealers said. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.12 percent,
while the 1-year rate 1 bp higher at 7.69 percent. 
           
    CALL MONEY 
    India's one-day cash rate still hovering around repo rate
levels, at previous close levels of 8.05/8.10 percent, as demand
for funds healthy at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight.
 
      
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

