FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main index was up 0.11 percent at 18694.41
points, while the 50-share NSE index was 0.08 percent
higher at 5,673.90 points, led by gains in defensive and
low-beta stocks such as ITC Ltd on value buying. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 1
basis point higher at 8.17 percent. Indian federal bond yields
rose on Tuesday as investors trimmed positions ahead of the
announcement of the borrowing plan for the second half of the
current fiscal year, likely to be released later this week.
 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee ended stronger at 53.36/37 to the dollar
compared with Monday's close of 53.47/48. The rupee rose, buoyed
by inflows of foreign funds into stocks, which have found favour
with overseas investors, after the government fast-tracked
reforms to avoid a ratings downgrade. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 1 bp to 7.13 percent,
while the 1-year rate ends up 2 bps at 7.70 percent. 
           
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.