SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0845 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main index was down 0.5 percent at 18601.10 points, while the 50-share NSE index was also down 0.49 percent lower at 5,645.65 points, with analysts expecting some consolidation until the expiry of the September derivatives contracts on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.17 percent as traders stay on the sidelines ahead of the second-half borrowing plan due to be announced on Thursday. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR higher at 53.52/53 vs 53.36/37 last close as local stocks fell tracking Asian indexes. Month-end oil-related dollar demand will be watched. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate down 2 bp at 7.68 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)