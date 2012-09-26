FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0845 GMT
September 26, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0845 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main index was down 0.5 percent at 18601.10
points, while the 50-share NSE index was also down 0.49
percent lower at 5,645.65 points, with analysts expecting some
consolidation until the expiry of the September derivatives
contracts on Thursday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
     India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 
unchanged at 8.17 percent as traders stay on the sidelines ahead
of the second-half borrowing plan due to be announced on
Thursday. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR higher at 53.52/53 vs 53.36/37 last 
close as local stocks fell tracking Asian indexes. Month-end
oil-related dollar demand will be watched. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.12 percent,
while the 1-year rate down 2 bp at 7.68 percent. 
           
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

