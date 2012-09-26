FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
September 26, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main index ended down 0.33 percent at
18,632.17 points, while the 50-share NSE index closed
0.18 percent lower at 5,663.45 points, as a recent rally
continued to stall with investors booking profits in recent
outperformers such as Bharti Airtel and caution prevailed a day
before the expiry of monthly derivative contracts. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed
steady at 8.17 percent as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead
of the second-half borrowing plan due to be announced on
Thursday. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR closed higher at 53.51/52 versus 53.36/37
at the last close as local stocks fell. Dealers were also
waiting for second-half borrowing details on Thursday to see
whether the government can keep its fiscal deficit in check.
 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended down 1 basis point
(bp) at 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate closed down 3 bps at
7.67 percent. 
           
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate ends steady at 8.00/8.05 percent.
 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

