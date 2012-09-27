FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0422 GMT
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2012 / 4:30 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0422 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main index up 0.18 percent and the 50-share
NSE index up 0.16 points, on the expiry day of monthly
derivative contracts. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
 to 8.17 percent ahead of the announcement of the government's
borrowing calendar for the second half of the fiscal year ending
in March. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR slips further to 53.31/32 vs its previous
close of 53.51/52. Dealers say foreign banks selling pair on
inflows of around $500 million they attribute to a state-run
power utility. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.12 percent,
while the 1-year rate rises 1 bp to 7.68 percent. 
           
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.