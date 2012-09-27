FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0815GMT
September 27, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0815GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main index up 0.1 percent and the 50-share
NSE index 0.07 percent higher, on the expiry day of the
monthly derivative contracts. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent ahead of the meeting between
the central bank and the government on the fiscal second-half
borrowing calendar. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR down at 53.31/32 vs its previous close of
53.51/52 on foreign fund inflows into local stocks. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 5 bps at 7.07
percent, while the 1-year rate falls 3 bps to 7.64 percent. 
           
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent, the
same as the last close. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

