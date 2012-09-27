SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0815GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main index up 0.1 percent and the 50-share NSE index 0.07 percent higher, on the expiry day of the monthly derivative contracts. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent ahead of the meeting between the central bank and the government on the fiscal second-half borrowing calendar. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR down at 53.31/32 vs its previous close of 53.51/52 on foreign fund inflows into local stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 5 bps at 7.07 percent, while the 1-year rate falls 3 bps to 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent, the same as the last close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)