SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index ended down 0.28 percent at 18,579.50 points, while the 50-share NSE index closed down 0.25 percent at 5,649.50 points, in a session marked by volatility due to the expiry of September futures and options contracts, led by a fall in technology stocks such as Infosys on worries about demand outlook and the recent rally in the rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent ahead of the outcome of the meeting between the central bank and the government on the fiscal second-half borrowing calendar. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR closed down at 53.01/02, versus its previous close of 53.51/52, helped by continued dollar inflows in the backdrop of improved global liquidity. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended down 5 bps at 7.07 percent, while the 1-year rate fell 3 bps to close at 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate closed at 7.90/8.00 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)