SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0438 GMT
September 28, 2012 / 4:56 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0438 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main share index rose 1.2 percent, while the
50-share NSE index also increased 1.1 percent. Asian shares rose
on Friday on hopes that economic reforms and budget plans
unveiled by Spain will help the debt-saddled nation manage its
debt imbalances, while domestic gains were led by a rise in auto
and bank shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped to its lowest
in two months on Friday morning after the government said it
would stick to its second-half borrowing schedule, allaying
fears of a fiscal slippage to a small extent.
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2
basis points at 8.14 percent. It had dropped as low as 8.11
percent in opening deals, its lowest since July 30. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee rose to a high of 52.55, a level not seen
since May 1. It was trading at 52.70/71 in recent trades versus
its previous close of 53.01/02 . 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 3 bps at 7.04 percent,
while the 1-year rate fell 3 bps to 7.61 percent. 
           
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent 
      
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
