September 28, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    India's main share index up 1.4 percent, while the 50-share
NSE index also 1.3 percent higher as risk assets rally on hopes
Spain will seek a bailout lowering its borrowing costs. Banks
and auto shares lead gains. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2
basis points at 8.14 percent.
    Earlier, yields dropped to their lowest in two months after
the government said it would stick to its second-half borrowing
schedule, marginally allaying fears of a fiscal slippage.
     It had dropped to 8.11 percent in opening deals, its lowest
since July 30. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee was higher at 52.70/71 in recent trades versus its
previous close of 53.01/02 as the government stuck to its
borrowing plan and risk assets gained. It rose to a high of
52.55, a level not seen since May 1.  
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 4 bps at 7.03 percent,
while the 1-year rate fell 3 bps to 7.61 percent. 
           
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent at the end of the first week
of the reporting fortnight. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

