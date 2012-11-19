FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400GMT
November 19, 2012 / 4:16 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index up 0.36 percent and the 50-share
NSE index 0.23 percent higher, tracking positive Asian stocks.
 
         
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.19 percent,
with dealers awaiting any possible announcement of open market
operation from RBI to ease liquidity. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.01/03 per
dollar versus its previous close of 55.165/1750, as the
greenback fell versus most other Asian units amid some risk
taking globally. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate up 1 basis point
(bp) at 7.73 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate rises 1 bp to
7.14 percent. 
          
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
Friday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

