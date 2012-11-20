FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT
#Financials
November 20, 2012 / 4:11 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index up 0.40 percent, while the
50-share NSE index 0.50 percent higher, tracking gains in other
Asian markets which rise on hopes of a compromise in the U.S.
fiscal crisis. 
         
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.19 percent,
with dealers awaiting any possible announcement of open market
operation from the RBI to ease liquidity. Yields had inched up
early tracking a rise in oil prices. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.88/89 per
dollar versus its previous close of 55.06/07, tracking gains in
the domestic share market and other Asian peers but dollar
demand from oil firms limits further gains. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate gains 2 bps to
7.76 percent while the 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.16 percent.
              
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent steady at its
previous close. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
