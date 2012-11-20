FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0723 GMT
#Financials
November 20, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0723 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index up 0.07 percent and the 50-share
NSE index 0.11 percent higher, off highs as the market focuses
on the winter session of parliament from on Thursday. 
         
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
8.19 percent after rising 1 basis point in early trade. A
finance ministry source told Reuters the government is
considering a proposal to raise foreign institutional investment
limit by $5 billion each for government and corporate debt.
  
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.90/91 per
dollar versus its previous close of 55.06/07. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate gains 1 basis
point (bp) to 7.75 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at
7.16 percent.
              
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    One-day cash rate steady at 8.05/8.10 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

