SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0723 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index up 0.07 percent and the 50-share NSE index 0.11 percent higher, off highs as the market focuses on the winter session of parliament from on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.19 percent after rising 1 basis point in early trade. A finance ministry source told Reuters the government is considering a proposal to raise foreign institutional investment limit by $5 billion each for government and corporate debt. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.90/91 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.06/07. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate gains 1 basis point (bp) to 7.75 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- One-day cash rate steady at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)