SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 20, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index fell 0.05 percent, while the
50-share NSE index ended flat on caution ahead of the winter
session of parliament, which starts on Thursday. 
    The markets also tracked lower European shares after a
credit rating agency stripped France of its top-notch rating.
 
         
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to
8.20 percent, amid caution about a cash crunch, and ahead of the
parliament session seen as a test of the government's resolve to
stick with its fiscal and economic reforms. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.0950/1050 per
dollar versus its previous close of 55.06/07, ending above 55 to
the dollar for a third consecutive session, hurt by weakness in
domestic shares and demand for the greenback from oil companies.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate rose to 7.76
percent from 7.74 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate was up at
7.17 percent from 7.15 percent. 
          
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus its previous close. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

