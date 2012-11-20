SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index fell 0.05 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended flat on caution ahead of the winter session of parliament, which starts on Thursday. The markets also tracked lower European shares after a credit rating agency stripped France of its top-notch rating. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 8.20 percent, amid caution about a cash crunch, and ahead of the parliament session seen as a test of the government's resolve to stick with its fiscal and economic reforms. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.0950/1050 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.06/07, ending above 55 to the dollar for a third consecutive session, hurt by weakness in domestic shares and demand for the greenback from oil companies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate rose to 7.76 percent from 7.74 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate was up at 7.17 percent from 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)