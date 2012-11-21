FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0413 GMT
November 21, 2012

CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0413 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to say one-day cash rate was slightly up, not
unchanged)
    STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index and the 50-share NSE index flat.
Analyst say markets are at a crossroad, waiting for cues from
developments in the winter session of Parliament starting
Thursday.
 
         
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond rises 1 bp to
8.21 percent after the central bank did not announce any bond
purchase for the week via open market operations on Tuesday.
 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee falls to 55.29/31
versus its previous close of 55.0950/1050. Domestic share
movements to be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. 
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) flat at 7.76 percent,
5-year OIS rate also flat at 7.17 percent . 
          
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate slightly up at 8.10/8.15 percent
versus previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
