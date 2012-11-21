SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0757 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index is up 0.34 percent and the 50-share NSE index gains 0.31 percent, led by gains in private banks such as ICICI Bank. However, investors remain cautious ahead of the winter session of Parliament that starts on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to 8.22 percent with dealers still waiting to see whether the RBI announces an open market operation this week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee falls to 55.25/26 from its previous close of 55.0950/1050. The rupee weakness is aided by the euro's losses versus the dollar after Greece's international lenders failed to agree on a deal to support the indebted country, and plan to resume talks on Monday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) flat at 7.76 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate steady at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)