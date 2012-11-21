FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0757 GMT
November 21, 2012 / 8:12 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0757 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index is up 0.34 percent and the
50-share NSE index gains 0.31 percent, led by gains in private
banks such as ICICI Bank. However, investors remain
cautious ahead of the winter session of Parliament that starts
on Thursday. 
         
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to
8.22 percent with dealers still waiting to see whether the RBI
announces an open market operation this week. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee falls to 55.25/26
from its previous close of 55.0950/1050. The rupee weakness is 
aided by the euro's losses versus the dollar after
Greece's international lenders failed to agree on a deal to
support the indebted country, and plan to resume talks on
Monday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) flat at 7.76 percent,
while the 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.17 percent. 
          
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate steady at 8.05/8.10 percent.
 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

