SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index rose 0.72 percent to 18,460.38 and the 50-share NSE index gained 0.78 percent to 5,614.80, posting their biggest daily percentage gain in almost three weeks as private sector banks such as ICICI Bank rose on value-buying, while a weaker rupee bolstered software services exporters such as Infosys. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point (bp) to 8.21 percent as a persistent cash crunch added to worries with the central bank yet to announce any bond buys. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at 55.11/12 from its previous close of 55.0950/1050. The Indian rupee retreated from more than two-month lows hit early on Wednesday as custodian banks stepped in to sell the greenback following late gains in the domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) flat at 7.76 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate steady at 8.00/8.10 percent versus 8.05/8.10 last close.