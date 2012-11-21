FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 21, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index rose 0.72 percent to 18,460.38
and the 50-share NSE index gained 0.78 percent to 5,614.80,
posting their biggest daily percentage gain in almost three
weeks as private sector banks such as ICICI Bank rose on
value-buying, while a weaker rupee bolstered software services
exporters such as Infosys. 
         
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point (bp)
to 8.21 percent as a persistent cash crunch added to worries
with the central bank yet to announce any bond buys. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended little
changed at 55.11/12 from its previous close of 55.0950/1050. 
The Indian rupee retreated from more than two-month lows hit
early on Wednesday as custodian banks stepped in to sell the
greenback following late gains in the domestic share market.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) flat at 7.76 percent,
while the 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.17 percent. 
          
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate steady at 8.00/8.10 percent versus
     8.05/8.10 last close. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

