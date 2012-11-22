SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index up 0.40 percent at 18,534.12 points and the 50-share NSE index 0.34 percent higher at 5,634 points, tracking higher Asian shares and lead by gains in rate-sensitive stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.22 percent as the RBI has so far desisted from announcing an open market operation this week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.03/04 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.11/12, tracking gains in the domestic share market and other Asian peers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) up 1 bp at 7.77 percent while the 5-year OIS rate also up 1 bp at 7.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate steady at its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)