SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT
November 22, 2012 / 4:11 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index up 0.40 percent at 18,534.12
points and the 50-share NSE index 0.34 percent higher at 5,634
points, tracking higher Asian shares and lead by gains in
rate-sensitive stocks. 
         
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp)
at 8.22 percent as the RBI has so far desisted from announcing
an open market operation this week. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at
55.03/04 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.11/12,
tracking gains in the domestic share market and other Asian
peers. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) up 1 bp at 7.77
percent while the 5-year OIS rate also up 1 bp at 7.18 percent. 
          
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate steady at its previous close of
8.00/8.10 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
