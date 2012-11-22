FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
November 22, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index up 0.25 percent at 18,506.26
points and the 50-share NSE index 0.16 percent higher at 5,624
points, led by gains in rate-sensitive stocks on hopes that the
winter session of parliament, which started on Thursday, would
pass bills to liberalise the insurance, pension and banking
sectors. 
         
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.21
percent as the RBI has so far desisted from announcing an open
market operation this week. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.18/19
per dollar versus its previous close of 55.11/12. Traders
estimate some $200 million of dollar demand, which they
attribute to Cipla after the drug maker on Wednesday
said it would offer $215 million for a majority stake in South
Africa's Cipla Medpro.  
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) unchanged at 7.76
percent and the 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.17 percent. Dealers
say the market now expects open market operations by the central
bank next week to address liquidity shortage. 
              
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 compared with its
previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. 
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.