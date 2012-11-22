SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index up 0.25 percent at 18,506.26 points and the 50-share NSE index 0.16 percent higher at 5,624 points, led by gains in rate-sensitive stocks on hopes that the winter session of parliament, which started on Thursday, would pass bills to liberalise the insurance, pension and banking sectors. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.21 percent as the RBI has so far desisted from announcing an open market operation this week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.18/19 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.11/12. Traders estimate some $200 million of dollar demand, which they attribute to Cipla after the drug maker on Wednesday said it would offer $215 million for a majority stake in South Africa's Cipla Medpro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) unchanged at 7.76 percent and the 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.17 percent. Dealers say the market now expects open market operations by the central bank next week to address liquidity shortage. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 compared with its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)