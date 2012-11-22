FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
November 22, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index ended up 0.31 percent at
18,517.34 and the 50-share NSE index 0.23 percent higher at
5,627.75,  as a weaker rupee boosted IT shares such as Infosys,
while banking stocks such as SBI rose on the first day of the
winter session of parliament. 
         
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points
higher at 8.23 percent after a government source told Reuters
that the fiscal deficit aim may be breached, potentially
resulting in 350-400 billion rupees extra market borrowing.
 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at
55.21/22 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.11/12. The
Indian rupee fell for a third straight session on Thursday as
persistent dollar buying by oil refiners and absence of major
dollar inflows due to a holiday in the United States hurt the
local unit. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rose to an over two-month high to
7.20 percent. It ended 2 bps higher at 7.19 percent. The 1-year
overnight index swap (OIS) was unchanged at 7.76 percent.
                  
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent
compared with its previous close of 8.00/8.10. Repo bids rose to
a five month high of 1.24 trillion rupees. 
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.