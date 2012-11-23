SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0350 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index down 0.10 percent at 18,498.72 and the 50-share NSE index 0.12 percent lower at 5,621, but trading was choppy with the market swinging between mild gains and losses awaiting cues from the winter session of parliament currently underway for direction. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.22 percent on some bargain buying with traders awaiting the 130 billion rupees bond sale later in the day for cues. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at 55.23/24 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.21/22 as dollar demand from oil refiners hurts but positive euro and gains in other Asian peers limits a sharper downside. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.20 percent while the 1-year rate unchanged at 7.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate largely steady at Thursday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)