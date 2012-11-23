FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0752 GMT
November 23, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0752 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index down 0.40 percent and the
50-share NSE index falls 0.37 percent, as the focus continues to
remain on parliament's winter session. Pharma and bank shares
leading the fall. 
         
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.23 percent after
the auction, steady from the previous close. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 55.41/42 versus its
previous close of 55.21/22 as dollar demand from oil companies
and weak domestic shares hurt, but some dollar selling by
state-run banks likely on behalf of the central bank helps pull
the unit off the day's low of 55.53, its lowest since Sept.
11. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 basis point (bp) at
7.18 percent while the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.77.
                  
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's three-day cash rate steady at Thursday's close of
8.05/8.10 percent. 
    
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

