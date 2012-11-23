SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0752 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index down 0.40 percent and the 50-share NSE index falls 0.37 percent, as the focus continues to remain on parliament's winter session. Pharma and bank shares leading the fall. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.23 percent after the auction, steady from the previous close. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.41/42 versus its previous close of 55.21/22 as dollar demand from oil companies and weak domestic shares hurt, but some dollar selling by state-run banks likely on behalf of the central bank helps pull the unit off the day's low of 55.53, its lowest since Sept. 11. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.18 percent while the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.77. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate steady at Thursday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)