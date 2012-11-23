SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index was down 0.6 percent and the 50-share NSE index fell 0.02 percent, in a volatile session, after both the houses of parliament were adjourned on the second day of the winter session, raising questions about the fate of proposed legislation. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.23 percent after the central bank set aggressive cutoffs for its weekly debt auction, coming off near three-month highs on concerns about the fiscal deficit and tight liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee fell to over two-month lows at 55.535/545, versus its previous close of 55.21/22, marking a fourth straight weekly loss and its longest losing streak in nearly six months, weighed down by persistent dollar buying by oil companies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate fell 1 basis point to 7.18 percent, an over two-month high, while the 1-year OIS rate was steady at 7.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate steady at Thursday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Naryanan)