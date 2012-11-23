FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
November 23, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index was down 0.6 percent and the
50-share NSE index fell 0.02 percent, in a volatile session,
after both the houses of parliament were adjourned on the second
day of the winter session, raising questions about the fate of
proposed legislation. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.23 percent after
the central bank set aggressive cutoffs for its weekly debt
auction, coming off near three-month highs on concerns about the
fiscal deficit and tight liquidity. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee fell to over two-month lows
at 55.535/545, versus its previous close of 55.21/22, marking a
fourth straight weekly loss and its longest losing streak in
nearly six months, weighed down by persistent dollar buying by
oil companies. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
     The benchmark 5-year OIS rate fell 1 basis
point to 7.18 percent, an over two-month high, while the 1-year
OIS rate was steady at 7.76 percent.
                      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's three-day cash rate steady at Thursday's close of
8.05/8.10 percent. 
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Naryanan)

