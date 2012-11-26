SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index up 0.24 percent at 18,551.23 points and the 50-share NSE index 0.16 percent higher at 5,635.70 points, tracking gains in other Asian shares but caution prevailed ahead of an all-party meeting later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.21 percent versus its previous close of 8.23 percent. Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's assurance that he would be able to contain fiscal deficit to 5.3 percent of GDP has led the market in partially unwinding bets positioned for a 300-400 billion rupees of extra borrowings, traders said. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.64/65 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.535/545, on strong dollar demand from oil firms to meet month-end import commitments. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.17 percent while the 1-year OIS rate was also lower 1 basis point at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate steady at its Friday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent. Rates had closed at 8.00/8.05 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)