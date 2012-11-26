FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Derivatives RSS
November 26, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's 30-share BSE index up 0.16 percent and the 50-share
NSE index 0.17 percent, led by gains in export-driven technology
shares such as Infosys due to the rupee's weakness, while
reports of a stake sale to Etihad Airways buoyed Jet Airways
stocks. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.20 percent versus
its previous close of 8.23 percent after finance Minister P.
Chidambaram's assurance that he would be able to contain fiscal
deficit to 5.3 percent of GDP. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 55.73/74 per dollar,
versus its previous close of 55.535/545, sliding for a fifth day
to hit its lowest level in more than two-and-a-half months,
weighed down by heavy dollar buying by oil refiners, with gains
in the euro failing to offer much respite. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.17
percent while the 1-year OIS rate was steady at 7.76 percent.
                      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, little
changed from its Friday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent. Rates had
closed at 8.00/8.05 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.
 
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

