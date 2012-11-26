SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index up 0.16 percent and the 50-share NSE index 0.17 percent, led by gains in export-driven technology shares such as Infosys due to the rupee's weakness, while reports of a stake sale to Etihad Airways buoyed Jet Airways stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.20 percent versus its previous close of 8.23 percent after finance Minister P. Chidambaram's assurance that he would be able to contain fiscal deficit to 5.3 percent of GDP. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.73/74 per dollar, versus its previous close of 55.535/545, sliding for a fifth day to hit its lowest level in more than two-and-a-half months, weighed down by heavy dollar buying by oil refiners, with gains in the euro failing to offer much respite. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.17 percent while the 1-year OIS rate was steady at 7.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, little changed from its Friday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent. Rates had closed at 8.00/8.05 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)