SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT
November 27, 2012 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's 30-share BSE index up 1.01 percent at 18,725 points
and the 50-share NSE index 0.99 percent higher at 5,691.65
points, tracking gains in other regional sharemarkets after a
deal on new debt targets for Greece and a political agreement on
disbursing the next installment of aid was reached. Moody's
maintaining a stable outlook on its India sovereign rating also
helped. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
8.19 percent as traders hopeful of an announcement of open
market operation to buy bonds by the central bank to ease
domestic liquidity pressures. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 55.60/61 per dollar
versus its previous close of 55.73/74, tracking gains in the
domestic sharemarket and other Asian peers following the Greece
deal. Dollar demand from oil firms to meet month-end import
commitment will, however, limit further gains. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.17 percent, while
the 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.75 percent.
                      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.10
percent on Monday. 
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

