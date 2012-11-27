SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index up 1.01 percent at 18,725 points and the 50-share NSE index 0.99 percent higher at 5,691.65 points, tracking gains in other regional sharemarkets after a deal on new debt targets for Greece and a political agreement on disbursing the next installment of aid was reached. Moody's maintaining a stable outlook on its India sovereign rating also helped. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.19 percent as traders hopeful of an announcement of open market operation to buy bonds by the central bank to ease domestic liquidity pressures. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.60/61 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.73/74, tracking gains in the domestic sharemarket and other Asian peers following the Greece deal. Dollar demand from oil firms to meet month-end import commitment will, however, limit further gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.17 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.10 percent on Monday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)