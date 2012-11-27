FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
November 27, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's 30-share BSE index up 1.38 percent at 18,793 and the
50-share NSE index 1.3 percent higher at 5,709.30, tracking
gains in other regional share markets after a deal on new debt
targets for Greece and a political agreement on disbursing the
next instalment of aid was reached. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.20
percent as traders were abstaining from building positions ahead
of the media address by Finance minister P. Chidambaram on how
the government intends to push its economic reforms in
parliament against the tactics of an obstructive opposition.
 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 55.62/63 per dollar
versus its previous close of 55.73/74, tracking gains in the
domestic share market and other Asian peers following the Greece
deal. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.16
percent, while the 1-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.74
percent.
                      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.10
percent on Monday. 
    
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

