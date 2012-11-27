FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
November 27, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares posted their biggest daily gain in more than
two months as investor sentiment turned positive on growing
hopes the government would push through reforms to stimulate
growth and avoid a ratings downgrade. 
    The BSE index ended up 1.65 percent at 18,842.08, The
50-share NSE index gained 1.62 percent to 5,727.45 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    Indian federal bond yields at 8.19 versus previous close of
8.20. Bonds edged lower on Tuesday on heightened expectations
that the central bank will resume open market operations to ease
the cash squeeze. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.45/46 per
dollar, up 0.5 percent from its previous close of 55.73/74, as
custodian banks sold dollars on the back of sharp gains in the
domestic share market, but a further rise was capped by
persistent dollar demand from oil refiners to meet month-end
requirements. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended down 2 basis points at
7.15 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate ended down 2 basis
points at 7.74 percent.
                      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's cash rate ended at 8.00/8.10 percent on Tuesday,
same as the previous close. 
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.