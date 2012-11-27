SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares posted their biggest daily gain in more than two months as investor sentiment turned positive on growing hopes the government would push through reforms to stimulate growth and avoid a ratings downgrade. The BSE index ended up 1.65 percent at 18,842.08, The 50-share NSE index gained 1.62 percent to 5,727.45 GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian federal bond yields at 8.19 versus previous close of 8.20. Bonds edged lower on Tuesday on heightened expectations that the central bank will resume open market operations to ease the cash squeeze. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.45/46 per dollar, up 0.5 percent from its previous close of 55.73/74, as custodian banks sold dollars on the back of sharp gains in the domestic share market, but a further rise was capped by persistent dollar demand from oil refiners to meet month-end requirements. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended down 2 basis points at 7.15 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate ended down 2 basis points at 7.74 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.00/8.10 percent on Tuesday, same as the previous close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)