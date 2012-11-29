FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT
November 29, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares gain on the back of a rise in Asian equities
and an upgrade of Indian equities by Goldman Sachs. The BSE
index is up 1.29 percent, The 50-share NSE index gains
1.2 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark federal bond yield 1 basis point higher at
8.20 percent as the RBI has desisted so far from announcing any
open market operation to ease a cash crunch.  
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee gains to 55.20/21,
versus its previous close of 55.45/46, as custodian banks sold
dollars and the euro recovered. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate 2 basis points lower at 7.13
percent, while the 1-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.72
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    -------------------- 
    India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.10
percent at Tuesday close, as the reporting week begins. 
    
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
