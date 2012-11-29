FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 29, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares surged to close at their highest in 19 months
after the government agreed to a vote in parliament on allowing
foreign entry in multi-brand retail, raising hopes that key
reforms will pass through. The BSE index ended up 1.75 percent,
The 50-share NSE index gained 1.7 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark federal bond yield ended 2 basis points
higher at 8.21 percent up as traders were disappointed by the
absence of any announcement on open market operations by the
central bank during market hours and waited for the GDP data due
on Friday for direction. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed at
54.8350/8450 per dollar, versus its previous close of 55.45/46,
after the government agreed to a vote in parliament on allowing
foreign investment in multi-brand retail, raising hopes it would
muster a majority and push through key reforms. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended 1 basis point lower at
7.14 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate also closed down 1 bp at
7.73 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    -------------------- 
    India's cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent versus
8.00/8.10 percent on Tuesday, as the reporting week begins.
 
    
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Shamik Paul)

