SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT
November 30, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    Indian shares gain tracking firm Asian shares which rose to
a nine-month peak on Friday, helped by firmer global equities
overnight. The BSE index is up 0.43 percent, The 50-share NSE
index gained 0.39 percent. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark federal bond yield 4 basis point lower at
8.17 percent as traders cheer the central bank's plan to
purchase debt, providing much-needed liquidity relief. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee gains to 54.52/54
versus its previous close of 54.8350/8450 per dollar, helped by
global risk-on sentiment. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate 3 basis points lower at 7.11
percent, while the 1-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.71
percent. 
                       
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
Thursday's close. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

