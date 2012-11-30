SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0722 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is up 0.85 percent, and the 50-share NSE index gains 0.75 percent. Quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.3 percent from a year earlier, provisional government data showed on Friday, below the 5.5 percent posted in the three months ended in June and less than what a Reuters poll of economists had forecast. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark federal bond yields 4 basis point lower at 8.17 percent. India may sell the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at 100.35 rupees, yielding 8.2849 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee gains to 54.46/47 versus its previous close of 54.8350/8450 per dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate 3 basis points lower at 7.11 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its Thursday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)