SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 30, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index was 0.88 percent higher, and the 50-share NSE
index gained 0.94 percent, up for the fourth straight
day after weak GDP data raised hopes of some monetary easing at
the next central bank meeting on Dec. 18.  
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark federal bond yield 3 basis points lower at
8.18 percent after the central bank said it would purchase bonds
via open market operations, helping relieve some of the
liquidity worries as companies gear up to pay advance
taxes.  
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.26/27
versus its previous close of 54.8350/8450 per dollar, helped by
capital inflows on optimism the government will be able to win a
vote in parliament and push key reforms. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate settled
down 1 basis point lower at 7.72 percent, after touching a low
of 7.70 pct, a level last seen on Oct. 30, while the benchmark
5-year OIS rate was lower 2 basis points at
7.12 percent, a level seen on Nov. 16.                       
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent compared with
8.05/8.10 percent at its Thursday's close. 
     
    ---------------------         
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

