SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index was 0.88 percent higher, and the 50-share NSE index gained 0.94 percent, up for the fourth straight day after weak GDP data raised hopes of some monetary easing at the next central bank meeting on Dec. 18. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark federal bond yield 3 basis points lower at 8.18 percent after the central bank said it would purchase bonds via open market operations, helping relieve some of the liquidity worries as companies gear up to pay advance taxes. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.26/27 versus its previous close of 54.8350/8450 per dollar, helped by capital inflows on optimism the government will be able to win a vote in parliament and push key reforms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate settled down 1 basis point lower at 7.72 percent, after touching a low of 7.70 pct, a level last seen on Oct. 30, while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate was lower 2 basis points at 7.12 percent, a level seen on Nov. 16. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent compared with 8.05/8.10 percent at its Thursday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)