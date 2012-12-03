FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT
December 3, 2012 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------  
    The BSE index was 0.19 percent higher, and the 50-share NSE
index gained 0.11 percent, tracking gains in other Asian
markets with banking shares leading the gains. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark federal bond yield 1 basis point lower at
8.17 percent with a likely move to hike foreign fund limit in
government debt by $5 billion and the RBI governor's comments on
tolerance for higher normal level of inflation adding to gains
in prices. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.32/33 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.26/27 on the back of dollar
demand from oil firms but gains in other Asian peers and
domestic shares limiting a further fall. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.71
percent, while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate also down 1 basis
point at 7.11 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its Friday's
close of 8.00/8.05. Rates had ended at 8.05/8.10 percent in an
illiquid market on Saturday. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

