SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 3, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index fell 0.18 percent, and the 50-share NSE index
 ended down 0.15 percent, retreating from 19-month highs,
as recent outperformers such as HDFC Bank were hit by
profit-taking on worries over parliament's impending  vote on
foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark federal bond yield ended 1 basis point
lower at 8.17 percent, falling for a second session on Monday
after a finance ministry source said the government will allow
foreigners to buy more debt and on hopes the central bank's
offer to buy debt will be a success. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.77/78
versus its previous close of 54.26/27 per dollar, snapping a
three-day winning streak on Monday as importers, including oil
and gold firms pumped up dollar purchases, while weak domestic
shares failed to offer much respite. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate settled
down 1 basis point at 7.71 percent, and the benchmark 5-year OIS
rate ended flat at 7.12 percent.
                       
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent compared with
Friday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 
     
    ---------------------         
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

