FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2012 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index and the NSE index trading flat in choppy trade
ahead of parliament's impending vote on foreign direct
investment in multi-brand retail on Wednesday afternoon. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield steady at 8.17
percent, ahead of an up to 120 billion rupees open market
operation by the central bank to buy bonds later in the day.
 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.91/92 per dollar
versus its close of 54.77/78 on the back of dollar demand from
oil firms, weak domestic shares and ahead of the parliament vote
on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail on Wednesday.
 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.72
percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.12 percent.
                       
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent compared with
Monday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.