SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0716 GMT
December 4, 2012 / 7:32 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0716 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index up 0.17 percent and the NSE index gains 0.16 
percent with ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries
 leading the gains ahead of parliament's vote on
foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail on Wednesday
 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield down 1 bp at 
8.16 percent. India's central bank may buy the 8.15 percent
bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.90 rupees yielding 8.1649 percent
at an auction on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.
  
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.94/95 per dollar
versus its close of 54.77/78 on the back of dollar demand from
oil firms and as sentiment remains cautious ahead of the crucial
vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail on
Wednesday. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.72 percent and
the benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.13 percent.
                       
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent compared with
Monday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

