SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 4, 2012 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index up 0.22 percent and the NSE index gains 0.31
percent, rising for the fifth day in the last six sessions, led
by gains in Reliance Industries on hopes the
government will soon approve the company's investment plans for
the KG-D6 block. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield flat at 8.17
percent. The Reserve Bank of India bought 116.42 billion rupees
($2.13 billion) of government bonds through open market
operations on Tuesday, marginally lower than the notified 120
billion rupees.  
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.68/69 per dollar
versus its Monday close of 54.77/78 as investor hopes for a
parliamentary approval to foreign direct investment in
multi-brand retail grew a day ahead of the impending vote.
 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate up 2 basis points at 7.73
percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.13
percent.
                       
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent compared with
Monday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

